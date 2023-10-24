EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – A traffic stop in Edenton resulted in two arrests Saturday night.

Edenton Police with assistance from the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at 7:20 p.m.

During the stop, they arrested Ahmed Omar Thompson on an outstanding warrant. Officers searched the vehicle and located a stolen firearm.

They also located a concealed firearm on another man in the car. That man, Ahmarion Thompson, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police confirmed to WAVY the men are brothers.

Ahmed Thompson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the traffic stop.

“We must continue to address the access to guns; so many people are possessing guns that should not have access to them, especially those who are members of 4L and LBM,” said Town of Edenton Police Chief Henry King Jr.