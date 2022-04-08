ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are investigating after a boy was shot and injured Friday.

Police responded to a report of five to eight gunshots heard in the area of Factory Street and Parsonage Street around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find a juvenile male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.