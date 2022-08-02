Jason Leonard

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released new details after the deadly shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning.

At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

Once they arrived, police found Pedro Alegria, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided, however, Alegria died of his injuries at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, GPD announced that Jason Leonard, 28, is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting. The Blind Tiger said Leonard worked for a contractor providing security as a bouncer at the venue.

The police department said Monday that the shooting was not in self-defense. Officers say Alegria did not have a gun.

During a hearing in court on Monday, Leonard’s attorney said, “This is a good man, a bad situation,” adding that the shooting happened during a situation described as an open melee.

Leonard’s bond was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000 secured, and Leonard cannot go on the premises of The Blind Tiger. If convicted, Leonard could face life without parole.

The Blind Tiger’s attorney issued the following statement to FOX8 denying that the business’s “actions or inactions” lead to Alegria’s death:

“The Blind Tiger is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young man’s life outside of the Blind Tiger building. This young man’s death was not caused by any actions or inactions of the Blind Tiger and could have happened anywhere. There are many reasons for the increase in violent crime in our City, especially the lack of support for our police department and the dwindling numbers of officers.”

Sunday afternoon, the venue posted on Facebook, “Due to unforeseen circumstances the Blind Tiger will be closed tonight and the King Lil G show has been cancelled. We will keep you posted on a future show. All tickets purchased will be refunded at point of purchase. If purchased online, tickets will be refunded automatically.”

The Blind Tiger in Greensboro (WGHP)

The shooting marks the third in the Spring Garden Street area in just more than three months.

On April 13, two people were hurt in a shooting.

On April 17, another shooting left two people hurt. Two days later, the Greensboro City Council temporarily shut down the bar while the safety review board looked into potential violations.

The Blind Tiger was reopened on April 26 after coming up to code.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan responded to the deadly shooting, saying, “The City’s focus is on the safety of their patrons, the general public and neighboring businesses. In my opinion, if a business has a track record of being unable to operate in a safe manner and is negatively impacting the surrounding area, they should not be allowed to operate as is.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.