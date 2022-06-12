RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, a bipartisan group of senators including Thom Tillis (NC-R) and Richard Burr (NC-R) announced an agreement on gun reform legislation.

The agreement — which includes nine Democrats, one independent, and 10 Republicans — includes support for state crisis intervention orders, funding for school safety resources, a review process for those under 21 purchasing a gun and other reform measures.

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the bipartisan announcement stated. “Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

The proposal also includes protection for victims of domestic violence, cracks down on criminals who illegally avoid licensing requirements, straw purchasing penalties and provides a path for states to create red flag laws.

The proposal comes after the deadly Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I want to thank Senator Chris Murphy and the members of his bipartisan group—especially Senators Cornyn, Sinema, and Tillis—for their tireless work to produce this proposal,” said President Joe Biden. “It reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.”

The bill is expected to move through the Senate and House for a vote.