ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat prompted the North Carolina Zoo to evacuate and shut down on Monday morning, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:43 a.m., Randolph County deputies responded to the scene. Zoo park rangers are working with Randolph County deputies to secure the perimeter.

A search of public areas in the zoo did not locate anything suspicious and the Greensboro Police Department, which was on standby, was not deployed.

First responders in the parking lot of the North Carolina Zoo amid a “security threat” on March 27. (Shannon Smith/WGHP)

A representative of the zoo received the threat electronically, the sheriff’s office reports. Deputies have identified a juvenile subject as the source of the threat and a petition will be filed.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the zoo updated its website with a message announcing that the zoo would be closed “effective immediately due to a security threat.”

Classes from Welborn Academy and Northwest Middle school were at the zoo for a trip and Guilford County Schools released the following response: “Guilford County Schools is grateful for the swift action taken by law enforcement in Randolph County at the North Carolina Zoo. Students from Welborn Academy and Northwest Middle have returned safely to their respective campuses and will continue the school day as normal.”

The scene was cleared just before 2 p.m.

The North Carolina Zoo is closing Monday March 27, effective immediately due to a security threat, and local law enforcement is investigating now. pic.twitter.com/6bhffxMoGR — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) March 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at (336) 318-6658 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office app or Randolph County Crime Stoppers app.