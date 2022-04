CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — A boil water advisory is in place for portions of Camden County.

The advisory was announced Thursday morning and is in place for all residents South of Pond Road. That is near Highway 343 and South Sandy Hook Road.

Officials say that the public needs to boil all water used for brushing teeth, cooking, drinking, making ice or washing dishes.

Water used for laundry or showering doesn’t need to be boiled.

The advisory is in place until further notice.