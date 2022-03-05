Boil advisory issued following water outage in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Crews are currently working to restore a water outage that’s causing low pressure and outages in Chowan County Saturday.

County officials issued a boil advisory Saturday following the water outage in the area of Shannonhouse Road which is affecting water consumers throughout US Highway 17 in the county.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Officials are advising residents to boil all water used for human consumption when the water is fully restored including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Residents are also advised to use bottled water for the time being.



An estimated time for water restoration has not yet been released.