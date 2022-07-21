HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a kayaker who was reported missing Wednesday night was recovered Thursday morning.

Officials said James David Smith, 58, of Greensboro, was reported missing to the sheriff’s office around 8:30 p.m. Deputies, NC Wildlife and Harkers Island Fire Department officials were searching for Smith when his body was discovered early Thursday near the marsh off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River. His overturned kayak was also found about 200 yards away.

Rescue members were able to recover Smith’s body, which was transported to Carteret Health Care. North

Carolina Wildlife will be investigating the incident.

Officials said Smith was reportedly an amateur kayaker who entered the water in his 12-foot red and white kayak around 3:30 p.m. near Shore Drive in Beaufort. Smith had last contacted a family member around 7 p.m.

Family members became concerned when Smith had not yet returned by dark. Smith was vacationing with his family for the week in Carteret County.