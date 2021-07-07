Body of missing 61-year-old fisherman found after boat overturns in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement have located the body of a 61-year-old fisherman who went missing after his boat overturned Friday morning in Currituck County near the Currituck Sound.

Sgt. Johnathan Beardsley with N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement said the man had a friend within eyesight at the time he went missing. After looking elsewhere, the friend said he spotted the 12-foot Jon boat overturned, but there was no sign of the man.

He was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search later that evening after searching 28 square miles over a 12-hour period.

The Coast Guard, N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement, N.C. Marine Patrol, Lower Currituck Fire and Rescue and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the search, including an MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew.

The Coast Guard said conditions were windy at the time the man went missing. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt, though his life jacket was recovered by authorities.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Beardsley the man’s body was located Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. The man’s body was found in the same area range he went missing. His identity has not been released.