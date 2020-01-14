Body of missing boater found after fishing vessel sinks in Pamlico Sound

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The body of one of two missing boaters whose boat sank in the area of the Pamlico Sound has been found.

According to Sgt. Charles Herina with the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Keyron Davis was recovered Friday morning.

Davis went missing after the boat he was in sank on the night of January 7 around the Pamlico Sound. The Coast Guard received a distress signal from the fishing vessel Papa’s Girl. Responding crews pulled two other boaters from the water that night. Those crew members, Ben Poe and Floyd Gibbs, were rushed to emergency care, however Gibbs died at the hospital due to hypothermia.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s office is still searching for Sammy Douglas, another crew member from the sunken fishing vessel. The Coast Guard suspended its search the day after the vessel sank.