Body found on Cisco Road identified as missing Chowan County man

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A body found in Chowan County earlier this month has been identified as the man previously reported missing several days prior.

According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, the body was located Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11, in the area of Cisco Road and Virginia Road.

Sheriff Basnight requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to help with the processing of the crime scene.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that the body was sent to the ECU Brody School of Medicine Medical Examiner’s office which is located in Greenville.

On September 16, the sheriff;s office released a statement confirming the body was positively identified as the remains of Christopher Eugene Mansfield.

Mansfield was previously reported missing on September 2. Officials say his family has been notified of the latest developments.

The case remains an active investigation. Mansfield’s cause of death has not yet been released.