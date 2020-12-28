Body found by duck hunter between Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point, NC

DARE COUNTY, Va, (WAVY) — Authorities said a duck hunter found a body along the shoreline in Dare County Monday afternoon.

The body was found around 3 p.m. on the shoreline between Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point, near Point Peter Road.

The Dare County Sheriffs Department, NC Wildlife Law Enforcement, Dare County Medical Examiners, and Stumpy Point Volunteer Fire Department worked together to retrieve the body

Authorities were not able to make a positive identification of the body after it was found Monday.

The body was found several weeks after a kayaker went missing while fishing in the area. The search for the boater, 26-year-old Alexander Rush of Kill Devil Hills, was called off Dec. 9.

However, the body found Monday could not be linked to the missing boater because it couldn’t be identified.

The body found Monday will be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville for an autopsy and identification.

