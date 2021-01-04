Body found along Dare County shore identified as missing kayaker

Hertford County/Gates County Emergency Management Sonar Team search the water near the Old Mann’s Harbor Bridge. (Photo courtesy: N.C. Wildlife)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A medical examiner has positively identified a body found along the shore in Dare County last week as a kayaker who went missing in early December.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said Monday that the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had identified the body found Dec. 28 as 26-year-old Alexander Rush, of Kill Devil Hills.

The body was found by a duck hunter on the shoreline between Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point, near Point Peter Road.

Rush had gone missing Dec. 5 near the old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County.

The search for Rush was suspended after three days.

Rush went fishing on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. near the bridge, and his wife reported him missing the next day after last contacting him at 10 p.m. the previous night. His vehicle was found parked at an access area beside the bridge.

His yellow paddle kayak was found overturned and recovered about nine miles south of the bridge where Rush was fishing.