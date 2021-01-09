Boat loses power, 2 men attempt to sail to marina but drift into bridge in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — A sailboat lost power overnight and when the two men onboard attempted to sail into the marina, they lost control and drifted into a bridge Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coastguard notified Tyrell County Communications and NC Wildlife around 9:30 a.m. that the 29 foot sailboat was drifting toward Alligator River Bridge, in Columbia, N.C., after loosing power.

Tyrell County Volunteer Fire Department and NC Wildlife Officers responded to the scene.

Fire crews were first on the scene and found the boat against the North West side of the bridge. Firefighters were able to secure a line to the distressed vessel and pull it into the marina.

During the initial investigation, NC Wildlife officers say the two men onboard the vessel left Coinjock Marina Friday evening in an attempt to cross the Albemarle Sound as they traversed the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway on the way to Florida.

During the night, the vessel reportedly lost power from the diesel engine and the men attempted to sail to the Alligator River Marina.

Due to high winds and low visibility, the men chose to anchor just outside the marina, just north of the Alligator River Bridge.

Saturday morning, the two men again attempted to sail the vessel into the marina when they lost control and drifted into the bridge.

No one was injured in the allision between the vessel and bridge, however the vessel did sustain damages.

NC Wildlife is investigating the incident.