GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Reverend William J. Barber II held a second press conference on Monday to talk about his meeting with the head of AMC Theatres after he was forced to leave the theater on Dec. 27.

Barber, who is a former North Carolina NAACP president, was forced to leave the theater on Firetower Road in Greenville on December 26 after he was not allowed to use his own chair in the handicapped area. Since then, Barber met with Adam Aron, the president and CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings on Jan. 2.

“When we got into the conversation, I almost immediately recognized he had been given some wrong information about what had happened,” Barber said. “The first thing I perceived is that there were some people who were trying to make my protest and resistance the problem. He seemed to suggest that they had done everything reasonable and nothing else could be done, but that’s not what the law says.

“You’re supposed to use reasonable judgment but on an individual basis.”

Barber said there were some other questions also brought up in the meeting.

“Even though we were supposed to be meeting just us, he mentioned he had talked to his counsel,” Barber said. “When I could see these distortions had somehow got into the framework, I said, ‘Well, I need to turn over everything to my counsel.'”

Barber is now working with federal civil rights attorney Harry Daniels. Daniels said they’re hoping to change the way employees deal with these situations in the future.

“We’re looking for an amicable resolution in which both parties can come to an agreement,” Daniels said. “Training is a big one. We’re not in the position of terminating or firing, that doesn’t serve the overall desired purpose. But if we can maybe get them trained so they can train others with the experiences they have.”

Barber said he’s fighting for these changes so people with disabilities now and in the future don’t have to.

“It’s bigger than me,” he said. “AMC has 10,000 screens and serves over a billion people. If you live long enough, you are going to need these same laws.”

“This is a race issue, it’s human race,” Daniels added. “We all have to play our part so that those who are differently disabled are treated fairly and accommodated.”

Moving forward, Daniels will be meeting with AMC representatives on Barber’s behalf while they find a resolution. They said a lawsuit is not being brought up at this time.

WNCT reached out to AMC for comment, but we are still waiting to hear back.