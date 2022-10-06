GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) –Emergency crews are on the scene after a single-engine biplane crashed in Greensboro on Thursday afternoon.

FOX8 is told the crash happened on Birkdale Drive in northwest Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport around 4:26 p.m.

The Fisher Celebrity biplane was destroyed when it crashed into an unoccupied house. A window was broken, and the siding on the house was damaged.

The pilot was the only person in the biplane and is OK, according to a PTI news release. He was taken to the hospital by EMS officials.

No one on the ground was injured.

FOX8 crews are still working to learn where the biplane took off and what caused the crash.

PTI police, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting officials, officers with the Greensboro Police Department and Greensboro firefighters are investigating.

All flights are currently operating as normal out of PTI. The latest arrival and departure information can be found here.