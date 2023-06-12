MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament officially kicked off on Monday.

Fishing begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. each day. Winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

12:42 p.m.

C-Student’s blue marlin weighed 470.2 pounds and is the official leader at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Fishing continues until 3 p.m.

Wolverine, a boat based out of Morehead City, has boated a blue marlin and will also return to the weigh station.

C-Student’s weigh-in (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament YouTube photos)

12:32 p.m.

Dancin’ Outlaw’s blue marlin fell just under the 400-pound limit, coming in at 396 pounds.

Dancin Outlaw weigh-in (Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament YouTube photos)

12:18 p.m.

Big Rock has a mid-day report posted to its Facebook page.

12:07 p.m.

We’ll have live coverage of the weigh-in of the two blue marlins that have been caught. You can also watch it on the Big Rock Blue Marlin YouTube page.

Dancin Outlaw is in familiar territory. In 1999, the boat, led by Capt. Thomas Wood and his brother, David Wood, reeled in a 600-pound blue marlin to win the tournament and the $472,750 grand prize.

The first boat to land a blue marlin that’s 500 pounds or more gets a paycheck of $739,500.

10:35 a.m.

C-Student boated the second blue marlin of the tournament at 10:14 a.m. The estimated time of arrival for its weigh-in is 12:30 p.m.

10:17 a.m.

The announced total purse for this year’s tournament is $5,835,705.

10 a.m.

Dancin Outlaw reported the first unofficial boated blue marlin at 9:32 a.m. It will head back to Big Rock Landing to weigh the catch. The ETA for the weigh-in is 12:15 p.m.

9:41 a.m.

You can go to the Big Rock website and click “Hookups” to see how the anglers are doing in real-time, in addition to the Big Rock Twitter account. The website will also be providing updates.

9:33 a.m.

According to the Big Rock website, 218 boats are on the water on Monday out of the 271 boats competing. There is a threat of bad weather in some locations in Eastern North Carolina, which could hamper fishing and other activities at and around Big Rock landing.

9:13 a.m.

It was another successful KWLA Tournament. Check out our coverage here and go to the KWLA website for more.