MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is into the homestretch with boats still chasing the leaderboard. Four boats have brought in a blue marlin that weighed over 400 pounds while three others missed weight.

The competition is expected to pick up Friday and Saturday as crews work to not only land on the leaderboard but also get a 500-pound blue marlin. The first one to do that gets the $739,500 prize still up for grabs.

Fishing began Friday at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. Overall winners will be announced and crowned on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There will be updates on fish caught and being brought back to the shore to be weighed along with other updates. You can also get the Big Rock app to listen to updates throughout the day. You can also listen here on the Big Rock website.

=====

Leaderboard

C-Student’s Hunter Megarity from Houston (Big Rock photo via YouTube)

C-Student, 470.2 pounds Sea Toy, 463.7 pounds Predator 459.0 pounds Sea Wolf, 408.1 pounds

=====

11:23 a.m.

The boat Sushi has boated a blue marlin and will return to Big Rock Landing later today to have it weighed.

11:02 a.m.

If you missed yesterday’s coverage, Abigail Velez had a detailed story on the history of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. Ken Watlington’s People & Places focused on a book that was written about the famous tournament. Click here to see his episode and listen to a podcast about it below.

9:24 a.m.

C-Phase got the first release of the day on Friday. That nets the team a $5,000 check.

9 a.m.

It’s likely to be a big day of fishing as 255 of the 271 boats are on the water today. It’s one more boat than the record 254 that went out on the water on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Sea Toy boated a blue marlin that landed second on the leaderboard.

8:22 a.m.

Friday’s blessing of the fleet was carried out earlier Friday morning.

8:19 a.m.

Here’s the weather forecast for Friday. We are in a Weather Alert Day for the potential for strong storms.

https://www.wnct.com/weather/daily-forecast/

8 a.m.

Check out our coverage of the tournament by clicking on our Big Rock Blue Marlin page. Since no fish were caught on Thursday, it made for a slower day of activity.