GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Have a family member that lives miles away, loves North Carolina and is not able to see come visit for the holidays for whatever reasons?

You can still invite them to your home in the most convenient way possible and give them a reminder of what a wonderful state we live in. These are a few gift ideas that will make that person feel special and also remind them why there’s (maybe soon?) snow place like North Carolina.

Taste of North Carolina Gift Box

Straight from Dewey’s Bakery, this gift box gives a taste of North Carolina’s most beloved baked goods in an assortment that includes the taste of delicious baked goods like ginger spice, Sugar Moravian, lemon bar and cheese straws. Click here for more information.

The Chocolate Fetish

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” – Forrest Gump

If you know of a chocolate connoisseur who enjoys all kinds of chocolates, then gift them with this special box of gourmet chocolates with a special variety from caramels, milk chocolate ganache, truffles and key lime. These are quality and award-winning handmade chocolates from The Chocolate Fetish, made since 1986. Made with only the finest of locally sourced ingredients and signature products in small batches to assure you receive maximum freshness. Click here for more information.

Durham Toffee Co.

Made in Durham, these seasonal truffles are made with pure love. The truffles are mixed and stirred with loads of butter, chocolate and sugar. The company believes that relationships matter most and that beautiful gifts impact hearts. All of the treats are created by hand in their certified home kitchen so your loved one can feel a taste of your and their hometown. Click here for more information.

Southern Distilling Company

Since the 1800s, Statesville has been deemed the “liquor capital of the world.” The Southern Distilling Company was founded by Pete and Vienna Barger in 2013 as a way to tap into home and heritage. They have revived the legacy of the deep distilling roots. The company aims to please with the highest quality of distilled spirits available to both the local region and customers worldwide who desire a sense of truth and place in the drinks they enjoy. Click here for more information.

Hummingbird Candle Co.

Made from an interesting love story, the Hummingbird Candle Co. located in Asheville makes beautiful environment-friendly candles that will spruce up any home. If you like supporting local Black-owned businesses that have a cause with them, this is the one. Hummingbird, which took off the ground in 2020 during the pandemic. has been an incredible blessing to the community. Click here for more information.

Good JuJu Herbal

More than just skincare, the Good JuJu Herbal focuses on body care for everyone, not just a specific group of people. They are made with 100% vegan ingredients for every single skin type, condition, age and income level. Anything from bar soap to facial products will make for a great gift. They have cute little gift sets your family and friends will love. Click here for more information.

A Bit of Carolina

This gift shop has a lot of cool and intricate gifts like mugs, hats, towels, gift baskets and boxes from Fayetteville. You can create many custom gift bundles according to your budget and recipient. Click here for more information.

Twenty Two West

This is where art meets fashion and lifestyle. The store is filled with over a dozen interesting things from pillows to artisan jewelry and home decor. Twenty-Two West believes that art brings joy to your life – whether you are wearing it, sharing it or adding it to your home. Click here for more information.

Noble Hard Seltzer

From humble beginnings, The Noble Mission is true to its core. With their love for cider, a group of adventurous guys created Asheville’s first hard cider company. You can choose from a variety of things from mead, spritzers, wine and cider of course. Cider always makes the perfect gift for Dad! Click here for more information.

Black Mountain Chocolate Bar

From Southern Appalachia comes craft chocolate created from the cocoa bean and turned into a bar. Made with artisan chocolate and produced with the best ingredients known to man. Currently operating from out of a renovated historic warehouse facility in the Bailey South Building of Downtown Winston-Salem. The factory moved to the Arts District in 2014 and opened on Trade Street. This chocolate bar will make the perfect gift for the aunt who loves her chocolate. Click here for more information.

If you’re running out of time to get a gift for someone, here’s some other quick ideas to explore.