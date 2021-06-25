Bertie man arrested after shooting at NC mobile home park leaves 1 woman dead, another critically hurt

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Bertie County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a shooting left a woman dead and another critically injured.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office says authorities located Keith Hyman, near his home in Windsor, North Carolina, on Thursday night and he was tracked down miles away in a wooded area after fleeing. He peacefully surrendered and was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault on a female and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s being held without bond.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and Hertford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

Authorities arrest Hyman (Via Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday night around 11 in the Arrowhead Mobile Home Park in Woodland, North Carolina. Authorities found one victim, 34-year-old Angelec Wiggins, shot to death outside a home. The other victim, a 47-year-old whose identity is being withheld, had multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The case is still under investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact Northampton deputies at 252-534-2611 or crime Stoppers at 252-534-1110.