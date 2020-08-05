Bertie County storm survivor recounts tornado

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Bertie County man rushed to help his neighbors during a deadly tornado that hit early Tuesday morning during tropical storm Isaias.

“I though everyone was dead, until we started searching and found everybody,” said Uncle Mike.

Early Tuesday, winds blasted through his window on Morning Road, shattering glass and tossing debris. Uncle Mike didn’t hide, he ran, to help his neighbors.

“I seen my next door neighbor walking down the path and he was running and shining his flashlight.”

He learned his cousin was missing. “She got thrown to the next trailer.”

One search, then another, Uncle Mike fought the elements. He kept searching as first responders picked their way into the park.

“I thank the Lord for everybody and I told him thank you for letting me live and for letting me find people that were thrown in ditches and all that, and in the field,” he said.

At least two people — a man and woman — were found dead in debris after the storm, with 12 other people taken to the hospital with injuries. At least 10 people were rescued, including two children.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to go to Bertie County on Wednesday and survey the damage.

