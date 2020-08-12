Bertie County getting help from Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol after Isaias

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The Virginia Wing Civil Air Patrol is helping its fellow patrol members in North Carolina with relief distribution after Hurricane Isaias came through the state early last week.
The storm caused signficiant damage in areas, especially around Windsor in Bertie County, where an EF-3 tornado left two people dead.
The Virginia Wing sent six members to Windsor within 24 hours of getting a call late last week, with members coming from Newport News and Virginia Beach. The distribution centers provide food, water, cleaning supplies, masks and more.
The distribution centers are expected to continue through the week.
