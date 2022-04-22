WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Artists … this one is for you.

Bertie County is calling on talented artists to help paint a mural for the town of Windsor. Not only is this an opportunity for artists to display their talent, but the mural is expected to enhance the community.

The canvas may be blank now but it will soon be transformed into a new mural. Along with beauty, officials hope this new project will promote diversity and community engagement.

The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources is funding the Bertie County arts project. The project also involves the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. After much discussion within the Bertie County Arts Committee, they are planning on painting the new mural.

“We’ve had a mural here on the site that was done back in the early 90s,” said Windsor Mayor Lewis Hoggard, who is also director of the Windsor-Bertie County Chamber of Commerce. “And so that mural, and it sits a little low to the building, and it’s a little difficult to see. But it’s, it is a mural that has always been, that folks have liked here in the community. Now it’s reached a certain age, a lifespan of murals.”

Hoggard said the new mural would provide a little spice to life in the community. It will also get everyone involved as they’re looking for community input and artists. For one business owner whose boutique sits directly across from the mural, she said this will be a step in the right direction.

“There’s lots of great things happening in Bertie County, the mural will certainly be, you know, just something that will show how we are moving forward and evolving as a community,” said Nicole Outlaw, owner of Glam Boutique and founder of Bertie County Small Business Network. “it will certainly boost you know, just, it will make a great visual, but it will also boost just, you know, the this, like I said, the sense of pride for our community members.”

Since the mural project is still in the beginning stages, the application process is open for all artists. Community input is also welcomed. You can click here to apply to be an artist for the mural or to voice your opinion about the project.