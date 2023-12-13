BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Bertie County Sheriff’s deputies took a 40-year-old man into custody for sex crimes involving a minor.

The sheriff’s office began to investigate Letron Effrin Sumner, of Aulander, in April after the lead investigator received a report from Tyrell County DSS in reference to inappropriate sex acts with a minor.

Investigators conducted interviews and worked closely with District Attorney Kim Gourrier Scott’s Office. Tedi Bear Children’s Advocacy Center also assisted in the investigation.

Tedi Bear Children’s Advocacy Center Specializes in assessment, treatment, education, and prevention for children up to 18 years old who may have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

Over the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office found that between 2019 and 2020 Sumner inappropriately performed sex on minors.

At the time of the incidents, Sumner and the victims, lived in the Lewiston/Woodville area.

On Dec. 8, a True Bill of Indictment was issued for Sumner for three counts of statutory rape of child less that 15, three counts of incest and two counts of attempted sex act by a parent/custodian and one count disseminate obscenity to minors.

Sumner is being held and confined into Bertie Martin Regional Jail under no bond.