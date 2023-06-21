WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Attorney Ben Crump will be in Wallace on Wednesday with Dawn Bingrove of Emancipate NC to file a motion for the release of video footage in the death of James Lanier.

Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney, said he will hold a news conference, slated for 1 p.m. at Adoram Baptist Church, located at 522 N Teachey Rd. in Wallace. There, he will demand the Wallace Police Department release of footage in the death of Lanier, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed outside the Express Mini Market at 814 N. Norwood St. around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Lanier was naked and disturbing customers, the store owner said, at the time of the incident. Several have said Lanier was suffering from a mental situation at the time.

Officers with the Wallace Police Department responded and, according to video surveillance, Lanier pushed the officer and continued to move closer after being repeatedly told to back off. The officer tased Lanier but it appeared to have no impact on him.

James Lanier (Contributed photo)

The family released a statement on May 23 and, on May 31, retained Crump and Blagrove.

Also expected at the press conference will be the family of Lanier, attorney Joe Fouche, III and members of the Duplin County NAACP.