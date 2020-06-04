Bear spotted in Kill Devil Hills

Black bear (File photo)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A bear has made its way to the Outer Banks.

Nags Head Woods Preserve posted on social media Wednesday saying a black bear had made its way from the mainland to the Outer Banks in Kill Devil Hills.

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission says people should leave the bear alone and do the following:

  • Secure trash cans
  • Do not leave pet or any other food outside

“Let’s all do our part to encourage our mainland visitor to return home where it can be safe,” the preserve posted.

