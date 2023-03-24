GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The baby at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they were called about a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found two, 25-year-old Sharelle Johnson, and a 20-year-old man.

On Friday, Greensboro Police Department reported that Johnson died from her injuries. The other victim is stable.

Kayson Monk with Harnett County first responders (Provided by HCSO) Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

After the shooting on Thursday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk. Officials believe that Kayson’s father, Deon Lamar Monk, shot two people on Phillips Avenue and left the scene with Kayson in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue.

Monk and Kayson were located in Harnett County with the sheriff’s office, with assistance from GPD and SBI. They were taken into custody without incident. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says that Kayson was examined by EMS and seemed to be fine. They were transferred into Greensboro Police Department in Siler City. Kayson is now back with his mother.

Monk is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault on a female, child endangerment, assault in the presence of a minor and discharging a firearm in city limits.