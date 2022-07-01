MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby died after being left in a hot car in Mebane by their father, according to a Mebane Police Department news release.

Around 12:23 p.m., members of the MPD responded to the Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street when they got a call reporting cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, CPR was being administered to an unresponsive 12-month-old. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, the release says.

The father of the baby works at Armacell and had left the baby in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined how long the baby was in the vehicle.

At this time, the identity of the baby and father have not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the MPD at (919) 563-9031 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.