Baby bear stuck in tree at Raleigh hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby black bear is stuck in a tree at REX Hospital in Raleigh, a hospital official confirmed on Tuesday.

Raleigh police and animal control officers are on scene to help get the bear down safely from a tree near the parking deck.

REX Hospital is located on Lake Boone Trail at Blue Ridge Road.

A North Carolina Wildlife official on scene said the bear is likely a male that has been pushed out by its mother, which is normal behavior for this time of year.

(CBS 17 photo)

The bear was napping just before noon.

UNC REX Director of News Alan Wolf said the bear was spotted early Tuesday morning. According to Raleigh Police, the bear has been stuck in the tree since 1 a.m.

“The bear is not seen as a threat to employees, patients or visitors, but everyone is urged to be aware of the situation and pay attention to any closed-off areas,” Wolf said. “UNC REX appreciates the work of Raleigh Police and Animal Control, which is working to remove the bear safely, and as quickly as possible.”

Tuesday’s bear in a tree follows a few bear sightings in late May just five miles from REX on Lead Mine Road.