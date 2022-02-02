Autism therapy company announces major expansion to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the largest autism therapy providers in the U.S. announced an expansion to North Carolina on Wednesday.

Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers announced it is bringing up to 15 locations, and more than 800 jobs, to North Carolina to help set up “life-changing therapy to children in under-served areas” across the state.

“Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers is bringing its innovative mix of multidisciplinary services closer to home for North Carolina’s children, due to the national focus of early intervention and early identification,” a news release said.

Hopebridge currently has locations in Apex and Chapel Hill and is confirmed and scheduled to open locations in Huntersville, Charlotte and Indian Trail. The company said it will announce other locations later.

Currently, autism testing and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations are available in Apex and Chapel Hill, but the company said it plans to add occupational, speech and feeding therapies within the centers in the near future.

Hopebridge also said it plans to offer the following in their facilities:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations;

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels;

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to reduce distractions and enhance therapy sessions, including specific rooms to focus on integration into a school environment;

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills;

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals;

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid;

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls.

“A top priority for Hopebridge is to reduce barriers for North Carolina’s autism community,” Hopebridge Head of Clinical Strategy Kim Strunk said. “Identifying delays and challenges earlier in life and intervening during a child’s developmental stages is crucial. Hopebridge also provides families with the clinical quality and resources needed to help their children continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. It currently operates more than 100 centers across 12 states.