Authorities respond to mobile home fire in Hertford, no injuries reported after roof collapsed

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a mobile home structure fire in Hertford.

According to the local authorities, the fire was in the 2200 block of New Hope Road. Crews were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters initially reported that the stove was on fire. However, it quickly spread onto the walls and ceiling, engulfing most of the interior causing the roof to collapse.

Approximately 35 firefighters, from four different departments, were on scene to put out the large fire.

“I would like to thank each of the departments for their quick response and their dedication to the community,” said Chief Eure of Durant’s Neck Fire Department provided Incident Command.

Officials say two individuals live in the home, although they were neither home at the time of the fire. Their pet was able to be safely removed from the house.

The fire remains under investigation by the Perquimans County Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.