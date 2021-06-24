Authorities respond to hit and run in Camden County

SOUTH MILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Local authorities in Camden County are investigating a hit and run that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Camden County Sherriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at the intersection of NC Highway 343 North and US Highway 17 in South Mills.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved was a black 1999-2003 Ford Expedition, F-150 or F-250. The vehicle would have substantial damage to the front end.

Anyone with information, including the perpetrator, is asked to call Deputy Pike at 252-338-5046 or sheriff@camdencountync.gov.