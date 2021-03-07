Authorities raise concern over recent rise in fentanyl overdoses in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at the Edenton Police Department are expressing concerns regarding a recent rise in fentanyl overdoses in the region.

In a post on social media Sunday, Edenton Police say they are seeing an increase of overdoses connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug, fentanyl.

They say they’re working closely with authorities from the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office to figure out the source of the drugs causing the overdoses in the community.

You can call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline for help at 1-800-662-4357.