Authorities raise concern over recent rise in fentanyl overdoses in Edenton

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials at the Edenton Police Department are expressing concerns regarding a recent rise in fentanyl overdoses in the region.

In a post on social media Sunday, Edenton Police say they are seeing an increase of overdoses connected to the highly potent and often deadly drug, fentanyl.

They say they’re working closely with authorities from the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office to figure out the source of the drugs causing the overdoses in the community.

You can call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline for help at 1-800-662-4357.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10