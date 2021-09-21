Authorities looking for people who broke into gun store in Moyock, stole firearms and cash

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Currituck County are looking for people who broke into a gun store Monday night and stole cash and guns.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said Gale Force Guns in Moyock was broken into around 9 p.m. Monday night.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify how many people broke in, but said the “suspects” left the business with U.S. currency and multiple guns.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any surveillance images or video of the suspects.

Those with information on the break-in should contact Detective Timothy Holub with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at Tim.Holub@CurrituckCountyNC.Gov or at the Currituck County dispatch’s non-emergency number at 252-232-2216.