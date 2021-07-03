Authorities looking for help locating Edenton grand larceny suspect

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are looking for help locating a suspect in connection with grand larceny that occurred on Friday afternoon.

According to their Facebook page, police responded to reports of larceny at the Dollar General in the 1300 block of North Broad St. shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Their investigation revealed that Demetrius Lamonte Copeland, 51, entered the store and took several items without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444. People can also use the online tips portal.