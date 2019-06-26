Authorities: Elderly man hospitalized after Bertie County home invasion

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities say an elderly man was hospitalized after he and his wife were assaulted during a home invasion in Bertie County on June 15.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the man required hospitalization after he was severely assaulted and pushed to the floor of his home on Early Station Road.

The release said both victims were tied up and held at gunpoint while the suspects demanded money.

The house was ransacke, and several firearms, jewelry and money were taken, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bertie County Sheriff John Holley at 252-325-0260 or 252-794-5330, or Chief Deputy Kenny Perry at 252-794-5330.