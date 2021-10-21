Authorities at scene of small plane crash in Onslow County area of NC

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Authorities were on the scene of a small plane that crashed in the Holly Ridge area on Thursday.

The crash happened in the woods near the Airpark between Holly Ridge and Surf City. Cindy Bell, administrative assistant to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, reports the crash happened just outside Holly Ridge.

Emergency management, EMS, deputies and the NC State Highway Patrol were on the scene. It was believed either three or four people were on board.

Traffic was being diverted from the area. It was unclear how many people were on the plane, their status and why it crashed.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT video)

Crews were still on the scene and could not provide further information at this time.