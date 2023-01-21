OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – The Lost Colony will hold auditions for its 86th season.

The Roanoke Island Historical Association announced that local auditions for the show will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The director and choreographer Jeff Whiting and team will hold the auditions at Manteo High School at 829 Wingina Avenue in Manteo.

Registration will begin at the high school at 10:30 a.m. The auditions will start at 11 a.m.

Those who wish to audition should bring a recent photograph and resume. To register for the auditions, click here.