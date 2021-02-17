ATF searching for individuals wanted in connection with ‘violent armed robberies’ in Eastern NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WAVY) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is searching for information in connection with multiple violent armed robberies in North Carolina.

Officials say that since Dec. 6, 2020, there has been a string of armed robberies occurring in eastern N.C. that law enforcement authorities believe involve the same individuals.

Robberies have occurred in Beaufort, Washington, Craven, Greene, Pitt, Wilson, and Hertford Counties. Officials say they have all been perpetrated by between one and three men fitting similar descriptions and using similar vehicles and firearms.

Police say the subjects have targeted Dollar General, Food Lion, and Family Dollar stores. Robberies have also occurred at Pizza Hut, Walgreens, CVS, and One Main Financial.

Additionally, “almost all of the robberies have involved firearms being brandished during the crime,” according to a Facebook post from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

“In cases involving violent crime, ATF frequently partners with local law enforcement agencies to share resources and personnel in order to strengthen investigations,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Vince Pallozzi.

“These particular individuals are a serious threat to numerous communities and it is imperative that we end this dangerous crime spree and bring them to justice.”

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the robberies.

Anyone with information about these robberies and the individuals involved should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS (800-283-8477). Tips can also be submitted through email at ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ReportIt ® app. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.