At least 30 rescued this weekend from rip currents at NC county’s beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — As rip currents hit the North Carolina coast with Hurricane Larry stirring up the Atlantic at least 30 people were rescued so far over the Labor Day weekend, officials say.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington reported that swells from Hurricane Larry could cause dangerous conditions. Forecasters also said life-threatening rip currents are possible and swells could worsen later this week.

Larry is a major hurricane and is expected to bring more dangerous surf and rip currents to the North Carolina coast this week, the National Hurricane Center.

On Saturday, 14 rip current rescues were made at Wrightsville Beach alone, according to the weather service.

Sunday, there were 16 rescues in the surf at various New Hanover County beaches, the weather service said. Each rescue could include more than one person.

No deaths were reported.

In the rip current warning, the weather service gave advice for how to survive a rip current: “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

New Hanover County beaches include Surf City, Topsail Beach, Figure Eight Island, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach.