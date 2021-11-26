3 people shot at Durham’s Southpoint Mall; shoppers evacuated, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s Southpoint Mall is currently closed until further notice after officials said three people were shot in the mall Friday afternoon.

There were reports of people running out of the mall starting around 3:45 p.m. Friday. There is also a heavy police presence at the mall with at least nine Durham police cruisers parked near the Macy’s store.

Durham city councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told CBS 17 that three people were wounded by gunfire inside the mall, which he also said was on lockdown. EMS units could be seen in the mall parking lot.

Middleton said that he spoke with Durham police chief Patrice Andrews, who told him one person was detained. Police plan to have a news briefing at 5:30 p.m.

Middleton said that the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office are helping with patrols outside the mall.

Fayetteville Road is closed near Interstate 40 along with the ramp from eastbound I-40, according to traffic cameras at the scene.

CBS 17 photo

CBS 17 photo

Photo by April Raphiou

CBS 17 photo

NC DOT cam of Fayetteville Road over I-40

April Raphiou said she was approaching the mall to go shopping Friday afternoon when she saw dozens of people running out of the mall into the parking lot. Video captured by Raphiou showed the scene outside the Nordstrom store.

“We were about to go into Southpoint Mall when people started running out. They say there is an active shooter, so stay clear of the area!” Raphiou wrote on Twitter.

The mall was evacuated last month when there were also reports of gunfire. Eventually, police said that incident on Oct. 24 did not involve gunfire, but instead, chaos ensued when a loud noise was heard.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy during the incident last month.

The Streets of Southpoint mall, is located at the Interstate 40/Fayetteville Road interchange.

In Friday’s shooting, there was no word about the severity of injuries regarding the people who were shot.