SOUTH MILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A county in North Carolina has several plot holes in its plan for fixing the road for one neighborhood — or should we say potholes?

It is a problem that the Sanders Crossing neighborhood in the South Mills area of Camden County has spent years dealing with. Holes and sinking roads are requiring them to put in things like steel plates to make them safe for vehicles. But it all finally came to a head at an intersection along Long Pine Road after a round of weekend rainfall.

Multiple large holes are scattered throughout the three way intersection, and the holes are blocked off with traffic cones and a sign telling people to drive slow.

“What we’re looking at is the result of the roads not being correct anymore,” said Terry Kammerer, one of the people who lives beyond the holes. “They weren’t correct from the get go.”

The residents’ own cars can barely squeak through the precarious road hazard, and it is the only way in for 21 homes in Sanders Crossing. A neighbor had to set out a box for packages since things like delivery trucks, fire trucks, school buses and ambulances cannot get through.

“My wife has a medical problem,” said resident Jeff Wagner. “So, if I have to call an ambulance, I’m gonna have to carry her all the way out here?”

The Camden County manager confirmed what neighbors told 10 On Your Side about the history of the development. A now defunct company owned by Dwight Wolf started the project about 20 years ago. It was passed on to a company called Centex, which brought heavy construction equipment over the roads. They went bankrupt and were later bought out by Pulte Group, the county manager said.

Neighbors feel the original builders left their roads in disrepair. Michael Hootman obtained paperwork after buying his home, showing Centex is obligated to maintain the roads. He said that in his calls and emails with the new owners of the company, they refused.

“They said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to take us to court,'” Hootman said. “Left it at that, hung up on me, and never returned my calls after that.”

When they contacted the county and NCDOT for help, they were told the roads are private and that they have to fix it.

NCDOT workers showed up while our news team was interviewing residents. They were seen hammering off the road numbering system from their neighborhood signs. 10 On Your Side reached out to ask why. Officials said the numbers were improperly installed by NCDOT. They added, the roads they maintain end before getting too much of Sanders Crossing.

The county manager said either the local homeowners association must pay for the repairs, or they must petition a special assessment to the county.

10 On Your Side was able to get in touch with Dwight Wolf, the original developer. He owns a new company based in Newport News. Wolf said he is out of the country, but said off-camera, he feels bad for the neighbors. Wolf said he often sees local governments put off road repair disputes such as these.

As for the Sanders Crossing neighborhood, they are hoping to get help soon — and worry the roads will only get worse.