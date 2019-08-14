Arrests made in major counterfeit money case in N.C.

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Edenton say they’ve made a major counterfeit money bust, thanks in part to some alert citizens.

A Walgreens store employee spotted the fake money on August 11 and called the authorities. Then, one day after police posted a picture of one of the suspects on Facebook, officers made their arrests.

“The Edenton community stepped up and answered the call. It’s because of two citizens who used the concept of see something say something that the Edenton Police was able to make two arrests,” Police Chief Henry King said in a press release.

Dontae Allen and Hikeem Cooper are at the Chowan County Jail facing several counterfeit-related charges, including possession of a counterfeit instrument used to allegedly make the phony bills.

Officers say they stopped more than $8,000 of the fake money from getting into the system.

Dontae Allen (Photo courtesy: Edenton Police Dept.)

Hikeem Cooper (Photo courtesy: Edenton Police Dept.)

Both men were on probation at the time of their arrests, so the list of charges could grow.

Officials say the men were working out of a home on Carteret Street in Edenton.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is responsible for enforcing counterfeit laws, assisted with this case.

If you’re in the Edenton area and discover any more of the bogus bills, call police immediately.