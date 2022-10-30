WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred at the high school football game between Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan on Friday.

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, 20, of Warsaw for discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct at the game played at Legion Stadium in Wallace.

Faison was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

James Kenan led Wallace-Rose Hill 31-28 with 25 seconds left on Friday when the incident happened. The game was halted with Wallace-Rose Hill lining up for a tying field goal when shots were fired from the area of the Wallace-Rose Hill stands, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fans and players were seen running from the area. Legion Stadium was cleared and the game was halted. After well over 30 minutes, the two schools agreed to return to finish the game Saturday morning at 9 a.m. since Class 2-A state playoff seeding is riding on the outcome.

Friday night, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed shots were fired. One person was arrested “for the affray” but “the shooter was not in custody at this time.” Officials said they were confident “that the responsible person or persons will be appropriately identified and charged.”

Officials said everyone was safe and there were no injuries.

The two teams picked things up Saturday morning with Wallace-Rose Hill hitting its field goal to take the game to overtime. The Bulldogs got a touchdown from Irving Brown and an interception by Xzavier Pearsall to seal a 38-31 win. WRH clinched second place in the East Central Conference with the win.