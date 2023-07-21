ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two months after a shots fired incident in Elizabeth City, police have a suspect in custody facing several charges.

ECPD, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service Carolina Regional Task Force, arrested 18-year-old Tony Zyaire Commander Friday morning without incident.

They tracked him down in the 300 block of West Church Street on outstanding warrants for discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city, and injury to personal property.

Commander was transported to the Albemarle District Jail with a $175,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

The charges stem from an incident on May 18 in the 300 block of Speed Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call and arrived to find three homes and four vehicles damaged by gunfire. There were no reports of anyone injured.

ECPD is still investigating this incident. If you have any additional information about it, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.