‘Armed and dangerous’: Police seeking public’s help locating wanted man in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

According to police, Devin Lavon Gatling is wanted on the following charges:

in Herford County: First degree burglary of an occupies dwelling/apartment first degree kinapping – person >= 16 roberry with firearm/dangerous weapon conspiracy robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon

in Gates County: communication threats injury to real property.



