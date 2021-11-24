‘Armed and dangerous’: Police seeking public’s help locating wanted man in Gates County

Devin Lavon Gatling (photo: Gates County Sheriff’s Office)

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect that is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

According to police, Devin Lavon Gatling is wanted on the following charges:

  • in Herford County:
    • First degree burglary of an occupies dwelling/apartment
    • first degree kinapping – person >= 16
    • roberry with firearm/dangerous weapon
    • conspiracy robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon
  • in Gates County:
    • communication threats
    • injury to real property.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

