ARHS to hold first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, as NC moves to Group 3

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) and its county partners will be providing drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinics February 23 through February 25.

Last week’s winter weather delayed vaccine shipments. ARHS had announced they would not be able to provide clinics this week, but 10 On Your Side confirmed they will receive the doses after all.

The clinics will have a set amount of doses available and will be held on a first come, first served basis.

Per Governor Roy Cooper’s directive, North Carolina will expand to the next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Feb. 24. Group 3 includes front-line essential workers.

“While we are still targeting groups one and two, we are moving to priority group three, essential workers,” ARHS said in a news release, adding, “The primary focus will be on childcare workers and teachers but other essential workers will also be able to receive the vaccine.”



The current priority groups in North Carolina are:

Healthcare workers (Group 1)

Individuals 65 and older (Group 2)

Essential workers with a primary focus on childcare providers and teachers (Group 3 – active Feb. 24)

If you live in the ARHS region and meet the criteria for the eligible priority groups, you may attend the clinics listed below. Organizers ask that you do not arrive early.

There is a vaccination form on the ARHS website at this link you can print and fill out to bring with you to receive your first vaccine.

NOTE: ARHS will also be hosting a makeup clinic on Tuesday, February 23 for anyone who needs their second dose PFIZER vaccine. This clinic will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park. This clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the PFIZER vaccine hosted by ARHS on January 6 or 7. You will need to bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose.

ARHS FIRST DOSE CLINIC

County Location Wednesday, February 24 Perquimans Perquimans Recreation Center

310 S. Granby St.

Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted

Chowan County will be hosting a first and second dose clinic on February 24.

County Location Wednesday, February 24 Chowan American Legion

1317 W. Queen St.

Edenton, NC 27932 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

Second dose clinics are scheduled based on the first dose clinics offered. Health officials are holding second dose only clinics in Bertie, Camden and Pasquotank counties on February 24. First dose vaccinations will not be provided at these clinics. Please attend the clinic in the county where you received your first COVID-19 vaccine dose. You will be required to bring your vaccine card with you, that you received when you got your first dose.

ARHS SECOND Dose Clinics

County Location Wednesday, February 24 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US Hwy 13 North

Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Camden Camden Intermediate School

123 Noblitt Rd.

Camden, NC 27921 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Pasquotank Elizabeth City Aviation

Commerce Park

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the

Elizabeth City Regional

Airpark for vaccine

information. 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

Currituck County will host a second dose clinic on February 24 in Corolla at the Whalehead Club. This clinic is only for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 27 at this specific location.

On Thursday, February 25, there are first dose clinics scheduled throughout the ARHS region.

County Location Thursday, February 25 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US Hwy 13 North

Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted Camden Camden County Library

104 Investors Way

Camden, NC 27921 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted Currituck Maple Park (near YMCA)

208 Airport Rd.

Maple, NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted Gates Gates County Health

Department

29 Medical Center Rd.

Gates, NC 27937 9 -11:30 a.m.

Or until supplies are

depleted Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater

125 Edgewood Dr.

Ahoskie, NC 27910 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Pasquotank Elizabeth City Aviation

Commerce Park

1049 Consolidated Rd.

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the

Elizabeth City Regional

Airpark for vaccine

information. 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m

Additional clinics will be offered in the coming weeks and ARHS will post that information on its website.