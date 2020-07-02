ARHS offering curbside COVID-19 screening

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services announced it is now offering COVID-19 testing clinics, by appointment only.

All tests will be done curbside; patients will remain in their vehicle.

The tests will be conducted at the local health departments on the following scheduled days from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Call first to be screened over the phone and to schedule your appointment.

Monday

Chowan Health Department (252) 482-6003

Gates County Health Department (252) 357-1380

Tuesday

Hertford County Health Department (252) 862-4054

Perquimans County Health Department (252) 426-2100

Wednesday

Bertie County Health Department (252) 794-5322

Currituck County Health Department (252) 232-2271

Thursday

Camden County Health Department (252) 338-4460

Pasquotank County Health Department (252) 338-4400

