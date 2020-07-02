ARHS offering curbside COVID-19 screening

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services announced it is now offering COVID-19 testing clinics, by appointment only.
All tests will be done curbside; patients will remain in their vehicle.
The tests will be conducted at the local health departments on the following scheduled days from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Call first to be screened over the phone and to schedule your appointment.
Monday
Chowan Health Department (252) 482-6003
Gates County Health Department (252) 357-1380
Tuesday
Hertford County Health Department (252) 862-4054
Perquimans County Health Department (252) 426-2100
Wednesday
Bertie County Health Department (252) 794-5322
Currituck County Health Department (252) 232-2271
Thursday
Camden County Health Department (252) 338-4460
Pasquotank County Health Department (252) 338-4400
