Areas of NC 12 closed Tuesday due to high tide overwash

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Highway 12 is closed Tuesday between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as well as on Ocracoke Island, due to ocean overwash with the high tide.

Current conditions at Mirlo Beach, just north of Rodanthe. Again, Highway 12 is now CLOSED between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Our crews are on the scene and will reassess conditions after this high tide cycle has passed. pic.twitter.com/BRpLzLer2W — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) January 4, 2022

WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the area was currently at high tide before 10 a.m. but tides would go down over the next few hours. Winds are lighter than on Monday, so tides should go down quicker.

NCDOT says crews will reopen the closed areas once the high tide cycle has passed.

Due to ocean overwash, NC12 is now also CLOSED on Ocracoke Island between the NPS Pony Pen and the ferry terminal. Our crews will clear and reopen the area after this high tide cycle has passed. pic.twitter.com/TAaCTVv7nX — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) January 4, 2022

There wasn’t a full closure due to the weather system on Monday, but several areas had standing water.