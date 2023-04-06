EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department has made several arrests and expects to make more following an exchange of gunfire incident earlier this week.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 5 p.m. on Monday, April 3, in the 300 block of Boswell Street. While on scene, officers were alerted to an incident nearby. Witnesses reported seeing several people exit a home and start shooting at a white Jeep with white rims.

The witness(es) said a person or persons inside the Jeep returned fire.

Officers conducted a search of a home in the 300 block of Boswell Street and located several firearms of the same caliber as the shell casings at the crime scene.

This led to the arrest of Byshaun Brown on two counts discharging a firearm in town limits.

The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Donelle Lee Capehart on Tuesday in Elizabeth City, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (AR-15 style) and possession of marijuana.

The next day, Edenton officers executed a search warrant on a white Jeep that matched the description of the one involved in the shooting on Boswell Street. Officers seized an AR-15 rifle reported stolen out of Greenville, North Carolina in 2021 and two handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen out of Chowan County in 2021.

Police did not announce another arrest as a result of that search, but did say more charges are coming in connection with the April 3 incident. They are still looking for people involved in both sides of the gunfire.

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information to contact the police department. You can call 252-482-5144 or contact Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-337-4878 or 252-482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at 252-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. You can also report crime information online at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.